Pakistan-based NayaPay has teamed up with Alipay+ in a strategic collaboration aimed at launching global QR payments.

Through this partnership, NapaPay users will be able to scan and pay at Alipay+ merchants. Initially, the payment solution will be available in over 50 countries and aims to connect Pakistani consumers to a wide global ecosystem spanning retail, dining, transport, healthcare, and entertainment, among other sectors.

Payments across borders made simple

With this capability, paying abroad is set to be more efficient and cost-effective, as Pakistani users can use NayaPay to scan and pay securely, with lower costs, less complexity, and a simplified checkout experience wherever they travel. Currently, Alipay+ connects 40 international mobile payment partners to over 150 million merchants worldwide.

By rolling out QR payments, NayaPay emphasises its commitment to facilitating optimal payment experiences to Pakistani consumers and businesses, including worldwide QR acceptance to its expanding portfolio of services, including Visa debit cards, local and international money transfers, bill payments, and home remittances.

Furthermore, the current move comes as the next phase of the collaboration between Alipay+ and NayaPay, which initially started at the beginning of 2024 when the latter positioned itself as one of the first Pakistani fintech companies to enable direct QR payments at over 80 million merchants in China. Now, the strategic integration will deliver a similar simplified experience to markets globally and provide Pakistanis with increased convenience, acceptance, and cost-efficacy when travelling or shopping abroad.

Talking about the launch, Danish A. Lakhani, CEO of NayaPay, said that considering the goal that the company set out since the beginning of its operations, namely to bring more freedom and confidence with money for Pakistanis, this move further supports its mission by simplifying international payments and making them universally accessible.

Just a few short weeks before this, Ant International joined BENEFIT to introduce cross-border QR payments between Bahrain’s BENEFIT scheme and Alipay+. The partnership sought to assist the transition towards a more inclusive digital payments ecosystem, with the two companies planning to develop cross-border payment solutions between Bahrain and other global regions.