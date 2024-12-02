Japan: 2025 analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

Japan has long been a pioneer in technological advancements, and its payments and ecommerce industries are no exception. With the rapid rise of cashless transactions, digital wallets, and online shopping, the country is experiencing a significant transformation in how people conduct business and make purchases. According to Mordor Intelligence, the payments market in Japan is projected to reach nearly USD 280 billion in 2025, and it is expected to grow to USD 1.07 trillion by 2030, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 31% during the forecast period.

Similarly, the Japanese ecommerce market, valued at around USD 380 billion in 2024, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7% between 2024 and 2027 per PCMI data, reaching approximately USD 465 billion by the end of the forecast period. This article delves into the key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future opportunities in both sectors, highlighting how Japan’s digital economy is evolving.

The payments market in Japan

Japan's payments market has been undergoing rapid digitalisation, driven by the government’s push for a cashless society, the growing adoption of mobile payments, and the increasing reliance on digital wallets. Japan, traditionally a cash-centric society, has seen an accelerated shift toward digital payments, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for contactless transactions.

Key payment trends in Japan

Mobile payments on the rise

Mobile payments have been gaining popularity in Japan, fuelled by the proliferation of smartphones and government initiatives promoting cashless transactions. The Japan mobile payments market was valued at USD 173 billion in 2024, according to IMARC Group data, and is projected to reach USD 1.463 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2025 to 2033. Major mobile payment platforms, such as PayPay, LINE Pay, and Rakuten Pay, dominate the market, offering seamless transactions through QR code-based and NFC (Near Field Communication) technologies.

Government push for a cashless society

The Japanese government has actively promoted digital payments as part of its broader vision of achieving a cashless society by the end of 2025. Policies such as rebates for digital transactions, tax incentives for businesses adopting digital payments, and the introduction of regulatory frameworks to ensure secure and efficient transactions have contributed to increased adoption rates.

Contactless payments and credit card usage

Japan has seen a significant increase in contactless payments, mainly via credit and debit cards. While cash still accounts for a substantial portion of transactions, credit card penetration has steadily grown. Popular credit card issuers include JCB, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, with many consumers linking their cards to digital wallets for a more convenient payment experience.

Rise of cryptocurrency and blockchain payments

Japan is one of the early adopters of cryptocurrency regulations, fostering a secure environment for digital asset transactions. Major Japanese retailers and online platforms have started accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. The rise of blockchain technology in the payments sector is expected to improve transaction security and transparency.

The payment challenges ahead

Despite the rapid growth, several challenges remain in Japan’s payments industry:

Consumer reluctance : a significant portion of the Japanese population, particularly older adults, still prefers cash over digital payments due to security concerns and habit. Japan is unique in that the population is inverted, with a smaller base of younger people supporting a larger older population, and thus, the impact is more significant;

Interoperability issues : unlike other developed markets where systems are coalescing around real-time payment schemes, in Japan, there is no clear core integration happening with its mix of new and old payment platforms, creating fragmentation in the market and limiting seamless cross-platform transactions;

Cybersecurity risks: as digital payments become more prevalent, concerns regarding data breaches, fraud, and hacking attempts are increasing. Again, Japan is uniquely vulnerable to this, given its aging population, which is the primary target of phishing scams and other cyber threats.

The ecommerce market in Japan

Japan’s ecommerce market is one of the most advanced and lucrative in the world. With a highly urbanised population, excellent logistics infrastructure, and a tech-savvy consumer base, ecommerce penetration continues to rise steadily. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 380 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2024 and 2027, reaching USD 465 billion, according to PCMI projections.

Key ecommerce trends in Japan

1. Major ecommerce payment providers driving digital transactions

Japan’s online retail sector is closely tied to its payment ecosystem, with key players including:

PayPay : integrated with SoftBank’s financial services, PayPay is increasingly used for online transactions alongside in-store purchases;

LINE Pay : leveraging its extensive user base from the LINE messaging app, LINE Pay is a major facilitator of digital commerce. Note that Line Pay services in Japan will be terminated by 30 April 2025, but users will be able to transfer their “Line Pay” balance to PayPay;

Rakuten Pay: backed by Rakuten’s ecosystem, this platform integrates financial services with ecommerce transactions.

2. Dominance of leading ecommerce platforms

Major ecommerce players in Japan include:

Rakuten Group, Inc .: Japan’s largest ecommerce platform, offering a wide range of products and services, including financial technology solutions;

Amazon Japan : a significant competitor to Rakuten, offering fast delivery services and a vast product selection;

Yahoo! Shopping Japan : operated by SoftBank, leveraging its ecosystem to attract consumers;

Mercari, Inc. : a popular consumer-to-consumer (C2C ) marketplace where individuals can buy and sell second-hand goods;

DMM.com: specialising in digital content, including video streaming and online retail services.

3. Growth of convenience store-based ecommerce payments

Konbini stores serve as crucial touchpoints for online purchases, allowing customers to pick up and pay for ecommerce orders in cash. This hybrid model caters to Japan’s cash-preferring consumers while enabling broader ecommerce participation.

4. Proliferation of cross-border ecommerce

Japanese consumers are increasingly purchasing products from international retailers. The demand for foreign luxury brands, unique fashion items, and health supplements has fuelled cross-border ecommerce. Major international platforms, including AliExpress and iHerb, have gained traction in Japan.

5. Adoption of AI and personalisation in ecommerce

Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics are playing a crucial role in enriching the ecommerce experience. Companies are using AI-powered recommendation engines, chatbots, and personalised marketing strategies to improve customer engagement and increase sales conversions.

6. Integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

To bridge the gap between physical and online shopping experiences, many ecommerce platforms are integrating AR and VR technologies. Virtual try-on features for fashion and beauty products, 3D visualisation for home decor items, and interactive shopping experiences are becoming more common.

7. Rapid expansion of same-day and next-day delivery services

With fierce competition among ecommerce giants, logistics efficiency has become a key differentiator. Companies like Amazon Japan and Rakuten Logistics are expanding their warehouse and delivery networks to offer same-day and next-day delivery services in major urban areas.

The obstacles to the ecommerce market

Logistics and delivery costs : while efficient, Japan’s delivery system faces increasing costs due to labour shortages and rising fuel prices;

Competition with brick-and-mortar stores : despite ecommerce growth, Japan’s retail landscape remains strong, with many consumers still preferring in-store shopping experiences;

Consumer trust and cybersecurity: concerns regarding online fraud, counterfeit products, and data privacy remain significant challenges.

Cross-border developments in Japan

Project Pax: stablecoins for international settlements

Japan’s three megabanks – MUFG, SMBC, and Mizuho – are spearheading Project Pax, a cross-border payment initiative utilising stablecoins instead of traditional correspondent banks. The system is integrated with the Swift payment messaging network, allowing corporate customers to trigger payments through their existing banking infrastructure without directly handling stablecoins. This initiative, built on the Progmat DLT-based tokenization network, aims to enhance efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Wise secures direct access to Japan’s bank clearing network

British fintech Wise has gained approval for direct access to Japan’s Zengin system, becoming the first foreign company to do so. This move bypasses intermediary banks, reducing costs and processing times for international remittances, and could be a big disruptor to the big traditional banks in Japan who have so far been able to keep their margins healthy on cross-border payments.

PayPay is expanding its partnership with Alipay+ to widen its merchant coverage network across Japan

More than 3 million merchants will be able to join the global payment ecosystem via the tie-up, allowing tourists to pay securely using their digital wallets. Alipay+’s list of partners includes 16 digital wallets and bank apps: China’s Alipay, Hong Kong’s AlipayHK, Macau’s MPay, South Korea’s Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, and Toss, Singapore’s OCBC Digital, Changi Pay, and EZ-Link, Malaysia’s Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad, the Philippines’ GCash and HelloMoney, Thailand’s TrueMoney, Mongolia’s Hipay, and Italy’s Tinaba, according to the release.

Alibaba Group has introduced Tao, a cross-border ecommerce platform designed for Japanese consumers

Debuted in Japan in October 2024, the platform offers approximately 3 million products across various categories and includes localised services (customer support, payment options, and tailored product recommendations). Alibaba has implemented a 40-day free return policy to improve consumer confidence and partnered with Japanese logistics providers Yamato and Sagawa for efficient delivery operations.

Nium, a global player in real-time cross-border payments, secures licence in Japan

Nium secured a Type 1 Funds Transfer Service Provider (FTSP) licence from the Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA). The Type 1 licence authorises Nium to provide a wide range of financial services, including transferring up to 50 million JPY per transaction via Zengin-Net, Japan’s local payment clearing rail, to a Japanese beneficiary account.

Regulatory developments in payments

Cryptocurrency: Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is considering tightening cryptocurrency regulations, which could mean treating crypto the same way as other financial instruments. Potentially, this might mean way more expense for companies running crypto, and it remains to be seen whether the market will be too regulated to be successful. Security procedures to combat fraud: The Japan Credit Association (JCA) will mandate EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) for all credit card transactions by March 2025 and will also disallow PIN bypass for consumers who forget their PIN. Questions arise on whether this will be too expensive and on how consumers will react to these changes. Act on Promotion of Competition for Specified Smartphone Software – levelling the playing field: Japan’s new competition law will force Apple and Google to allow third-party app stores and payment options, mirroring the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation.

The upcoming trends of the Japanese market

The future of Japan’s payments and ecommerce markets looks promising, with technological innovations and evolving consumer behaviours shaping the industry. Key developments to watch include:

Expansion of digital banking and fintech solutions : more financial institutions are integrating AI-driven solutions for personalised banking and seamless digital transactions;

Advancements in blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi) : Japan is likely to further explore blockchain applications for secure and transparent digital payments;

5G and IoT-powered ecommerce : the adoption of 5G technology will enhance online shopping experiences with faster browsing, real-time interactions, and improved connectivity. Japan has the second-highest 5G penetration in Asia–Pacific (37% in 2023), according to GSMA Intelligence numbers, and it is projected to achieve a 92% penetration rate by 2030;

Sustainable ecommerce practices: consumers are increasingly prioritising eco-friendly packaging, ethical sourcing, and sustainable logistics.

Japan’s payments and ecommerce industries are experiencing a dynamic transformation, driven by digitalisation, government initiatives, and changing consumer preferences. While challenges remain, the overall growth trajectory is strong, making Japan an exciting market for businesses looking to invest in digital commerce and financial technology. As innovation continues to reshape these sectors, Japan is well on its way to becoming a leading force in the global digital economy.

About Tonet Santana

Tonet Santana is a Senior Consultant for Asia-Pacific at Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI). Tonet is a seasoned leader in payments, with nearly two decades of experience – not only in traditional banking but more recently in emerging new digital payments and technologies in local, regional, and global roles covering more than 100 markets. Having worked in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and New York, Tonet brings a unique viewpoint, a deep understanding of local nuances vis-à-vis regional and global priorities, and a great and profound appreciation of the power of diversity and inclusion.

About Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI)

PCMI is an advisory group focused on the global payments industry, with over 30 years of experience providing market intelligence to corporations, executing more than 500 client engagements in the payments industry since 1991. PCMI performs custom strategic engagements, including market sizing, opportunity benchmarking, market entry, customer insights, and more, covering over 50 global markets in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Visit www.paymentscmi.com to learn more.