Xplor Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ezypay, a provider of recurring payment solutions operating across the Asia-Pacific region.

Through this move, Xplor Technologies aims to further improve its global payment processing platform, Xplor Pay, and develop additional opportunities for SaaS platforms expanding across new regions.

How will Ezypay’s acquisition support Xplor Technologies?

As a payment facilitator, Ezypay provides cloud-based payment processing, subscription management, invoicing, and reporting. The company processes both domestic and international businesses in 10 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea.

Embedding Ezypay’s capabilities is set to enable Xplor Pay to support SaaS platforms in entering the Asia-Pacific region more efficiently while also optimising operations across multiple markets and facilitating a more unified, consistent consumer experience. According to Xplor Technologies’ officials, the decision to acquire Ezypay emphasises their company’s commitment to offering advanced subscription management and Embedded Payments solutions. Additionally, the company focuses on allowing businesses to expand their footprint beyond borders. The acquisition will enable Xplor Technologies to serve SaaS platforms operating in the Asia-Pacific region, assisting them in generating more revenue and growing their operations.

When it comes to Ezypay, entering this deal will enable the company to benefit from additional opportunities to bring to Xplor Technologies and its customers. Until now, Ezypay has worked with technology platforms and SaaS firms to personalise Embedded Payment solutions for business growth.

Furthermore, after finalising the transaction, Ezypay’s leadership is set to remain unchanged, while the company’s team will join the Xplor Pay division. Through this, Xplor Technologies will be able to grow its payment processing capabilities for customers and partners. As detailed in the official press release, the deal is projected to close in December 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and all the required regulatory approvals. The transaction saw Financial Technology Partners and Wybalena Capital serving as strategic and financial advisors.