FIS has finalised its acquisition of Amount, a provider of digital account origination and decisioning platforms for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.

The deal expands FIS’ existing product suite, integrating Amount’s cloud-based technology into its digital banking, core systems and card services. According to the official press release, Amount’s platform has been used in more than 150 million account applications across deposits, lending and credit cards. Its tools are designed to streamline onboarding, enhance compliance checks and support fraud prevention, while also offering decisioning capabilities for institutions managing large volumes of account requests.

Integration across the money lifecycle

The acquisition is intended to expand FIS’ role in what it describes as the ‘money lifecycle,’ which covers payments, deposits and lending. According to company officials, the move builds on a prior partnership between the two firms and is expected to give financial institutions more flexibility in how they expand loan books, card portfolios and deposits.

Representatives from Amount noted that becoming part of FIS provides the firm with greater scale, infrastructure and regulatory expertise, which they expect will support further development of their technology. Industry analysts have said the deal positions FIS to compete more directly in digital origination services, an area where demand has grown as banks seek to reduce manual processes and meet customer expectations for online services.

The acquisition forms part of FIS’ strategy to add modular, cloud-native solutions that can be integrated across its wider product line. The company said the combination of services will provide institutions with tools to improve efficiency and adapt to shifting market requirements.