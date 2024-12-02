Shift4 has entered exclusive talks to purchase Worldline’s North American subsidiaries, which operate under the Bambora brand. The proposed transaction, expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2026 pending customary regulatory approvals, involves Bambora Inc., Bambora Holding Corp, Bambora Corp, and Worldline SMB US, Inc., collectively referred to as Bambora North America.

Bambora North America provides payment gateway services to over 140,000 merchants in the United States and Canada. The company supports both online and point-of-sale transactions across several specialised sectors, distributing its services largely through more than 500 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). These ISVs typically serve niche markets, providing software solutions that integrate payment processing functions.

Transaction expected to expand Shift4’s acquiring network

Representatives from Shift4 said the acquisition aligns with the firm’s approach of incorporating established payment gateways to increase transaction volume on its acquiring platform. They added that, similar to previous acquisitions, the deal would allow the company to extend its reach among existing merchants and provide them with integrated payment and commerce solutions.

For Worldline, the sale marks a continuation of its strategy to streamline operations and focus on core geographies and services. Officials from the company noted that this transaction reflects its ongoing effort to manage its portfolio and strengthen areas of higher strategic priority.

Barclays served as the sole financial adviser to Shift4, with Bennett Jones LLP providing legal counsel. On Worldline’s side, Jefferies acted as sole financial adviser, and Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal counsel.

Shift4, headquartered in the United States and listed on the NYSE under the ticker FOUR, operates a global payments infrastructure that handles billions of transactions annually. The company works with a wide range of businesses, offering payment processing and commerce technology solutions across multiple industries.