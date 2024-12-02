Bizcap, with its US affiliate NewCo Capital Group, has announced that it has acquired 8fig, with the move supporting its global expansion and position in technology-led business funding.

Joining Bizcap’s global ecosystem will enable 8fig to retain its ability to operate under its existing brand and leadership while also benefiting from access to Bizcap’s capital capabilities, worldwide reach, and operational knowledge. When it comes to Bizcap, the collaboration underlines its ability to integrate fintech companies and solidify its global position in non-bank lending.

Additionally, 8fig’s commitment to ecommerce advancement falls in line with Bizcap’s mission to equip small businesses with tools and capital for growth. According to Bizcap’s officials, 8fig holds the platform, team, and vision to have a worldwide impact and, by combining this with their company’s reach and expertise, the two can broaden Bizcap’s product offering and accelerate market penetration.

Facilitating global growth

Currently operating in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, and having expansion plans for Mexico, Bizcap works on continuing to broaden its product suite, including its line of credit offering. Partnering with 8fig will further develop the company’s abilities in automated underwriting, AI-powered funding, and intelligent business tools. Through this, SMEs are set to receive more optimal solutions for cash flow, inventory, and growth planning, while brokers and partners will get access to broader options, such as working capital, credit lines, and structured growth financing.

Furthermore, with 8fig’s technology and AI-based capabilities, Bizcap will be able to position itself at the intersection between commercial funding and financial intelligence, providing SMEs with more efficient funding solutions. As part of the deal, the company is set to integrate 8fig’s AI systems, allowing the accelerated development of more cost-effective, longer-term funding products and further growing its global market share. Concomitantly, Bizcap’s global scale, operational knowledge, and access to capital will support 8fig’s next phase of development.