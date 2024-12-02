Cryptocurrency trading platform FalconX has announced its plans to acquire crypto investment management company 21shares for an undisclosed amount.

Following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision to approve proposed rule changes by three national securities exchanges and allowing them to adopt generic listing standards for new crypto and other spot commodity exchange-traded products, FalconX intends to acquire 21shares and utilise its expertise in crypto ETFs and its brokerage platform to accelerate the adoption of digital asset investment products. Additionally, the move focuses on solidifying its global presence across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal comes as FalconX’s third strategic agreement in 2025, with the company acquiring Arbelos Markets in January 2025 and buying a majority stake in Monarq Asset Management a few months after.

Expanding digital asset investment products

Currently, 21shares manages over USD 11 billion in assets across 55 listed products, with the company’s technology platform and network of partners underlining its ability to launch new products at scale. With this deal, 21shares merges its expertise in asset management product development and distribution with FalconX’s infrastructure, structuring capabilities, and risk management platform.

By working together, the two companies plan to support the creation of customised investment products that meet institutional and retail demand for regulated digital asset exposure. After finalising the transaction, 21shares is set to remain independently managed under the FalconX brand. Additionally, the company’s leadership will retain its position while also collaborating closely with the team at FalconX to support a shared commitment to developing the digital asset ecosystem. According to the official press release, no modification to the construction or investment objectives of the existing 21shares ETPs (Europe) and ETFs (the US) is projected.

Furthermore, talking about the deal, representatives from 21shares stated that, since the start of the company’s operations in 2018, its main objective has been to increase the availability of crypto investing through exchange-traded products. With FalconX, 21shares is set to be able to move more efficiently and expand its reach, and together, the two companies intend to launch solutions that meet the evolving needs of digital asset investors globally.