Shawbrook acquires Playter

Shawbrook Group has announced the acquisition of Imployapp Limited (trading as Playter), a provider of credit lines and short-term cashflow loans.

Following this announcement, the acquisition will combine Playter’s technology and proposition with Shawbrook’s already existing digital capabilities, distribution network, and funding advantages.

In addition, Playter’s platform and team are expected to further strengthen Shawbrook’s ability to support more SMEs with fast, flexible finance for investment and working capital.

Giving SMEs and brokers a clearer, faster, and more accurate route to funding

According to the official press release, Playter’s lending platform was architected in order to deliver fast, consistent credit decisions by leveraging automated workflows that turn complex data into clear, actionable insight. At the same time, the platform was developed on proprietary technology and includes ‘Ari’, its AI-enabled broker hub, which aimed to make it simple for commercial finance brokers to assess their clients’ credit profiles, as well as to apply on their behalf securely and simply.

At the moment, SMEs still turn to their advisers and brokers in order to find the funding they need to invest in growth, efficiency, and productivity. However, one-size-fits-all funding does not work for business owners and management teams who need fast, secure, and flexible facilities that reflect their specific needs and circumstances. With this in mind, Playter has built a data-led platform that aims to help brokers do exactly that in a secure and quick manner. Through the process of combining its team, proposition, and improved technology with Shawbrook’s existing offering, the acquisition will allow the firms to further build on their presence in this large and growing segment of the market.

In addition, by combining Playter’s technology with Shawbrook’s market reach, capabilities, and funding resources, the initiative is well placed to broaden access to fast, flexible finance for UK SMEs. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.