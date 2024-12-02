Paymentwall launches unified platform for global payments

At the Money20/20 USA event, Paymentwall has introduced a unified payments platform designed to bring together its existing services, namely Brick, PayAlto, and SpiderPipe. The integration aims to provide merchants with a single dashboard and connection for card payments, local payment methods, and payment orchestration.

The consolidated platform will serve more than 300,000 merchants worldwide, offering a mix of card processing, local alternative payment methods, and tools for routing and reconciliation. According to representatives from Paymentwall, the goal is to simplify how businesses manage global transactions and compliance by removing the need for multiple separate integrations.

Expanding payment options and connectivity

Brick, Paymentwall’s card processing solution, supports major card networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, and UnionPay, as well as selected regional wallets. It includes 3D Secure and PCI DSS Level 1 certification, along with client-side tokenisation through Brick.js. Merchants can also connect to local acquiring networks to improve authorisation rates and reduce cross-border costs.

PayAlto extends the platform’s reach by covering over 200 local payment methods across 200 countries and territories. These include digital wallets, online bank transfers such as iDEAL, UPI, and PIX, as well as prepaid vouchers and cash-based options. Its system can automatically display the most relevant payment methods depending on a buyer’s location and device.

SpiderPipe, meanwhile, enables merchants to link existing payment accounts, including PayPal, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay, under one gateway. It offers smart routing, analytics, and reporting tools intended to streamline reconciliation and help merchants monitor performance across different payment providers.

Representatives from Paymentwall said the combined offering is intended to help businesses accelerate their international reach, improve conversion rates, and centralise reporting. Founded in 2010, Paymentwall operates as a global payments provider with coverage in more than 200 countries and offices in over 25 locations.