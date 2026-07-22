OTP Bank has agreed to acquire Luminor Holding from Blackstone-managed funds and DNB Bank.

Luminor Holding's shareholders, a consortium of private equity funds managed by US-based Blackstone and Norway-based DNB Bank, have agreed to sell their shares in the company to Hungary-based OTP Bank. The deal marks a change of ownership for Luminor, which operates as a universal bank across the Baltic states, and is presented by the parties as a step in the lender's next phase of growth. Completion remains subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

Strategic rationale

According to the companies, the transaction is intended to support Luminor's strategy of positioning itself among the top three universal banks operating across the Baltic market, built on a digital-first operating model and a modern, scalable IT platform. Luminor stated that, in recent years, it has strengthened its business model, expanded its customer base, and advanced the digitalisation of its operations.

For OTP Bank, the acquisition extends its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe into the Baltic region. OTP Bank's chief executive officer, Péter Csányi, said the group has built a track record over recent decades of creating value in new markets by investing capital, liquidity and technological expertise into acquired banks, applying what he described as a long-term ownership approach. He added that the aim is to reinforce Luminor's role in the Baltic states and to contribute to the development of the region's financial system, lending activity and financial innovation.

Luminor's chief executive officer, Wojciech Sass, described the transaction as an important step in the bank's development, noting that both Luminor and OTP Bank share a commitment to customers, long-term value creation and financing of the real economy in their home markets. He said that, as part of OTP Group, Luminor would gain the backing of an international banking group with an established presence across Central and Eastern Europe.

Regulatory and disclosure context

The announcement was released jointly by Luminor Holding AS and Luminor Bank AS and contains information classified as inside information under Article 7(1) of the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014). For the purposes of that regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, the announcement was made by Wojciech Sass, chief executive officer of Luminor Bank AS, and Mari Mõis, chief executive officer of Luminor Holding AS.

The sale brings together two banking groups already active in adjacent European markets, with OTP Bank's regional presence in Central and Eastern Europe complementing Luminor's Baltic operations. Should the deal receive regulatory clearance, ownership of Luminor would shift from its private equity and Nordic banking sponsors to a Central European banking group, a change that market participants may read as a consolidation step in Baltic banking. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed in the announcement.