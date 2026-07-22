Bank of Maldives (BML) has selected Finastra Essence, a core banking platform from Finastra, to modernise its core banking operations and support its long-term digital transformation strategy. The agreement is intended to help the bank accelerate product development, improve operational efficiency, and deliver banking services across both conventional and Islamic banking.

Platform capabilities

By implementing Finastra Essence, Bank of Maldives is expected to gain an open and flexible banking platform intended to support faster time to market for new products and services, improved automation and straight-through processing across operations, and optimised capacity for relationship managers to respond to evolving customer needs. The platform is also intended to continue supporting the bank's delivery of both conventional and Islamic banking products.

Company commentary

A company official at Bank of Maldives said the bank's strategy is centred on continuous innovation and delivering value to customers and communities, describing the partnership with Finastra as a step in the bank's digital transformation intended to provide a flexible foundation for accelerating innovation and improving operational efficiency across the bank's services nationwide.

A company official at Finastra described Bank of Maldives as a significant institution within the country's financial sector, noting that the selection of Finastra Essence reflects the platform's flexibility and Finastra's ability to support financial institutions through periods of technological modernisation while maintaining operational resilience.

Selection process

According to Finastra, Bank of Maldives selected Finastra Essence based on the platform's functionality, its open architecture, Finastra's delivery capabilities, its market reputation, and its engagement throughout the evaluation process.

Broader context

The agreement reflects a broader pattern of banks across South Asia and other emerging markets pursuing core banking modernisation to support digital transformation strategies, particularly institutions offering both conventional and Islamic banking products, which require platforms capable of supporting both service models within a single core banking infrastructure.