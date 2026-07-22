Viva.com has joined the European Payments Initiative and integrated Wero into its payments and banking platform.

The Greece-based company, which describes itself as a Tech Bank for businesses, has launched the integration in Belgium, France, and Germany, with additional markets to follow as part of Wero's wider European rollout. The move adds an A2A payment method to a platform that already supports more than 40 payment methods across the markets in which Viva.com operates.

Pan-European infrastructure

Viva.com operates across 29 European markets, connecting directly to domestic card schemes and payment systems in each. The company positions this infrastructure as a way to give merchants access to fragmented national payment landscapes through a single integration, combining broader European scale with local market coverage. Its product range spans omnichannel payment acceptance, deposit accounts, card issuing and financing services, including working capital and advance booking financing, alongside fiscalisation services.

Alongside the Wero integration, Viva.com said it intends to support the wallet's planned expansion into NFC-based in-store acceptance once that capability becomes available.

A senior Viva.com executive said direct connectivity to local schemes and payment systems has been central to the company's European strategy, and that Wero adds an emerging A2A payment method to a platform already combining payments, banking and financing.

Wero's account-to-account model

Wero was developed by EPI, an initiative backed by 18 European banks and payment service providers, with more than 50 institutions now holding membership beyond its shareholder base. The wallet enables instant account-to-account transfers completed in under ten seconds and has surpassed 57 million users across Europe to date, a scale EPI is using to position Wero as a bank-native alternative to card-based payment methods.

Wero has supported person-to-person payments in Belgium, France and Germany since 2024. Retail payment acceptance has been live in Germany since the end of 2025, with a phased rollout under way in France and Belgium throughout 2026. EPI also plans migrations of at least 15 million consumers from Payconiq in Luxembourg, targeted for 2026, and from iDEAL in the Netherlands, targeted for 2027. Point-of-sale acceptance is due in 2026, alongside additional services such as merchant loyalty integration and subscription management. A payments-to-professionals capability, P2Pro, is also in development.

EPI's chief executive said Viva.com's membership will help accelerate Wero's deployment in ecommerce and, subsequently, in physical retail across Europe, giving Viva.com's merchant base the ability to offer Wero as a checkout option for their customers.

Market context

The integration extends Wero's ecommerce footprint through an established payments and banking platform operating across a large share of the EU, at a stage when the wallet is moving from person-to-person use towards broader retail and point-of-sale acceptance. For Viva.com, the addition reinforces its positioning as connective infrastructure linking merchants to the payment methods used within individual European markets.