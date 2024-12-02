Italy-based Nexi has confirmed it received a proposal from US private equity firm TPG concerning several assets within its digital banking solutions unit. The announcement followed a report indicating TPG’s interest in the segment, prompting a notable rise in Nexi’s share price on 7 November 2025. According to the company, its board is currently reviewing the offer. Nexi officials did not disclose the financial terms but stated that the proposal is subject to certain conditions. Bloomberg earlier reported that TPG’s offer, valued at around EUR 1 billion and valid until mid-December, targets the group’s digital banking business.

Market reaction and previous sale attempts

Following news of the approach, Nexi’s shares climbed by as much as 5% in Milan trading to reach EUR 5.31, after hitting a record low the previous day. The company’s stock performance reflects renewed investor attention after months of pressure in the payments sector.

Nexi’s second-largest shareholder is Italy’s state-backed lender CDP, which holds a 19.4% stake. The company has previously explored selling the digital banking unit, having held talks last year with infrastructure fund F2i. That negotiation, reportedly valued between EUR 700 million and EUR 800 million, did not lead to an agreement, according to individuals familiar with the discussions.

Representatives from Nexi said the board will assess the current offer in due course before making further decisions on the potential transaction. The outcome could mark a significant shift in Nexi’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on its core payment services.

What else has Nexi been up to?

In November 2025, Nexi Group expanded its partnership with Italian software provider Zucchetti to improve integrated payment services for European merchants. The collaboration aimed to streamline in-store and online transactions for businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors, with an initial rollout in Switzerland before extending across the DACH region.

The initiative involved integrating Nexi’s payment acceptance infrastructure with Zucchetti’s suite of business software, including TCPOS, a point-of-sale system used widely in hospitality and retail environments. The new platform aimed to simplify payment processes and reduce the technical complexity often faced by merchants managing multiple systems.