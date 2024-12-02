AppTech acquires Infinitus Pay

AppTech has acquired Infinitus Pay, a company focused on empowering businesses to expand globally through seamless digital transformation.

This adds to AppTech’s BaaS platform, supporting its mission to scale revenue growth. With the move, the company aims to contribute to shaping the future of payments by leveraging Infinitus Pay’s technology and team to deliver embedded financial solutions and expand its reach across ecommerce.

More about the announcement

Infinitus Pay’s co-founder mentioned in a LinkedIn post that this initiative is the next chapter of the company’s journey, where it can scale, develop, and deliver more value to its customers faster. The representative expressed positive feelings about the acquisition, mentioning that Infinitus will further contribute to the industry’s banking and payments solutions, as the two companies’ teams are aligned in their focus on innovation and operational efficiency.

AppTech shares these sentiments, saying that Infinitus offers added technological and sales talent to its business, as well as a growing customer portfolio and profitable operations. The two companies have a shared commitment to developing solutions tailored to their clients’ needs and demands while remaining compliant with local and global regulatory requirements and the laws of the industry.

AppTech offers digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, and SMEs, as well as individuals, through a cloud-based platform architecture. The company’s patented technology and partnerships enable convenient commerce across multiple verticals. Its Commerse solution provides businesses with what they need to accept digital payments, such as credit card and alternative payment processing services. Users can leverage Commerse to enable SMS payment and invoicing capabilities that simplify payment acceptance and customer choice. The solution is backed by a secure digital tach stack, enabling payments and banking developments for nearly any use case.

Infinitus Pay delivers cross-border payment and financial operations, enabling corporate clients to send and receive funds in multiple currencies. The company also provides onboarding, compliance, and communication tools to facilitate international transfers and settlements across over 150 countries.