Provider of cybersecurity services Saepio has acquired Ruptura, an offensive security firm, to leverage its penetration testing capabilities.

The initiative will allow Saepio to better serve its clients in testing resilience against cybercrime by implementing Ruptura’s pen testing into its service suite. After having Ruptura conduct pen testing for its clients to ensure Saepio’s cybersecurity recommendations are safe and trusted, the company now brings these features in-house.

Ruptura Infosecurity is a penetration testing and offensive security firm that allows companies to test their defences and resilience against cyberattacks, offering CREST and CHECK-approved pen testing. Its UK-based team offers full visibility of the security posture of customers’ environments through targeted and research-driven testing and offensive security services. The company’s solution was recognised in global competitions, being ranked 1st in the UK in the Hack the Box Capture the Flag event for 2023 and 2024, and 14th and 9th in the world, respectively.

More about the acquisition

The company chose Ruptura due to the positive feedback it received from its customers during their partnership. The acquisition supports clients’ key assets, their data and systems, coming as growing demand for security increases due to organisations facing rising, persistent and sophisticated cyber threats.

In the UK, there are four nationally significant cyber-attacks happening weekly, and institutions have a greater compliance burden, with increasingly more complex regulatory requirements. Saepio aims to help with these challenges by expanding its penetration testing business, and offering additional offensive security services to fulfil its ambition of becoming a large independent cybersecurity provider in the UK and Europe while taking over Ruptura’s client base.

Saepio’s acquisition brings Ruptura’s Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus services and certification body status, part of the UK’s certification scheme, to its customers. Ruptura’s expertise complements the company’s cyber resilience consulting practice, allowing it to deliver a fully integrated compliance solution.

This, together with Saepio’s existing solutions, including its just-launched Managed GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) product, provides real-time compliance status, minimises audit prep time, and offers risk policy and control management, all in a single dashboard. This simplifies the complex process of spreadsheets and manual tracking for organisations that need to keep up with regulatory and security requirements.