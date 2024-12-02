Ping Identity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based privacy-preserving biometric authentication platform Keyless.

Keyless offers simpler user experiences through its Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology, with each authentication verifying the user’s face and device against enrolment data using cryptographic techniques. This ensures biometric information cannot be reconstructed or linked back to the original image, as it is never stored in a retrievable form.

Privacy-preserving biometric authentication

Keyless technology doesn’t require a dedicated device, unlike traditional biometric solutions. This makes it easily deployable across diverse environments and user groups. This results in a simple and private experience that helps organisations improve their identity assurance and security against fraud and AI-driven impersonation.

The acquisition has Ping Identity integrating Keyless’ privacy-preserving biometric authentication, which works conveniently across devices, channels, and apps, into its platform to help clients strengthen fraud prevention. The addition will optimise Ping’s vision to offer verified services across all identities, including customer identity and access management, workforce, and B2B use access, as well as supporting secure access for shared terminal and manufacturing environments.

Keyless is designed to help protect users from account takeover fraud while offering fast self-service solutions, as well as support employees with passwordless MFA and single sign-on. Additionally, the company’s technology delivers instant biometric authentication and deepfake detection for frontline and mobile workers with sub-300ms performance benchmarks. It safeguards the user journey with passwordless authentication flows, improving readiness for global privacy and compliance standards such as GDPR, CCPA, and PSD3.

Europe currently leads in privacy-centric authentication with frameworks such as eIDAS 2.0, while other locations have national digital identity and KYC programmes. Ping Identity aims to make privacy-preserving authentication simple by joining forces with Keyless and integrating trust in the users’ experience. This will build more confidence in every interaction and make everything more convenient and faster for users.

The two companies share a vision to make privacy-preserving authentication a standard in the modern identity security landscape by offering speed, security, and trust. This reinforces Ping’s strategy to contribute to frictionless authentication across identities and applications without compromising the user experience or control.