Alternative Payments buys Delmar Insights for AI integration

Alternative Payments has completed the acquisition of Delmar Insights, a data and analytics platform. The move is part of the company’s plan to integrate intelligence capabilities into its payments infrastructure for business-to-business (B2B) services. The acquisition also aims to establish an end-to-end financial system that merges payments automation with real-time analytics and AI-based decision tools.

In essence, the integration will connect Delmar Insights’ benchmarking and analytics technology with Alternative Payments’ existing payments automation tools. The new system is expected to support data-driven financial operations by allowing firms to automate transactions while simultaneously monitoring performance, profitability, and sector trends.

Advancing AI integration in payments infrastructure

According to representatives from Alternative Payments, combining the two platforms will enable more predictive forms of automation by linking financial and operational data. This, they noted, will help companies identify potential challenges and take pre-emptive action using AI-assisted analysis.

Officials from Delmar Insights added that the partnership would bring AI-driven insights to B2B sectors that have historically had limited access to advanced financial technologies. They also highlighted that the collaboration reflects a growing need for integrated tools that enhance financial visibility and operational control.

Industry observers view the acquisition as part of an effort within fintech to consolidate automation and analytics capabilities into unified systems. Such integrations are increasingly being adopted by companies seeking efficiency gains through the combination of AI, data intelligence, and transaction management.

Alternative Payments’ platform already supports payments, receivables, and payables, along with embedded financing and ERP integrations. The addition of Delmar Insights’ analytics functions is expected to extend these capabilities, providing users with real-time data to support operational and strategic decision-making.