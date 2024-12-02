Fireblocks has entered into an agreement to acquire TRES Finance, an enterprise financial data and reporting platform for digital assets.

The acquisition will integrate TRES's accounting and reporting capabilities into Fireblocks' digital asset infrastructure platform. The combined offering is designed to enable institutions to manage digital asset operations from transaction execution through to financial reporting and compliance processes. Fireblocks secures more than USD 4 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, whilst TRES Finance monitors more than USD 235 billion in assets under management.

Regulatory compliance and financial reporting

The acquisition addresses growing institutional requirements for audit-ready financial records, tax compliance, and reconciliation across digital asset operations. As regulatory frameworks develop across jurisdictions, financial institutions and crypto-native firms require reporting systems that align with existing enterprise resource planning, ledger, and compliance workflows.

TRES Finance automates reconciliation, reporting, and accounting across more than 280 blockchains, exchanges, banks, and custodians. The platform transforms blockchain transaction data into structured financial records meeting enterprise accounting standards. Integration with Fireblocks' infrastructure is intended to connect middle-office operations with back-office finance and compliance functions within a unified system.

Platform capabilities and client base

TRES Finance supports more than 200 organisations. Fireblocks serves both crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions, with clients including Worldpay, BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut. The platform supports operations across more than 120 blockchains and has processed more than USD 10 trillion in digital asset transactions.

The acquisition reflects infrastructure consolidation in the digital asset sector as institutions seek integrated platforms combining transaction processing, custody, and financial reporting capabilities to meet regulatory requirements whilst scaling blockchain-based operations.