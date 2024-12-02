ID-Pal has announced its acquisition of KYB specialists NorthRow, in a strategic move to deliver a unified compliance intelligence solution for KYC, KYB, and AML.

Following this announcement, the acquisition adds native end-to-end KYB checks to the ID-Pal ecosystem, giving firms improved tools to verify businesses and continuously monitor changes in their structure, directors, or status.

In addition, through the process of combining NorthRow’s verification solutions with its own capabilities, ID-Pal will now have the possibility to deliver a perpetual risk view on both individuals and companies.

Defending businesses against fraud at every entry point and avoiding noncompliance fines

According to the official press release, the initiative also marks an important step forward in ID-Pal’s long-term strategy to deliver scalable AI-powered solutions built for the future compliance challenges. At the same time, the new KYB offering is expected to optimise the manner in which organisations navigate complex compliance landscapes, while also adapting to global regulatory changes using real-time data on company profiles, including ownership structures and financial health.

Furthermore, ID-Pal’s acquisition of NorthRow brings financial service firms like Caxton, Equifax, and Hargreaves Lansdown into the existing ID-Pal global portfolio, which already includes government organisations and institutions such as the Irish Department of Justice, as well as Blackhawk Network, Zurich International, Mercer, U.S Bank, Elavon, and a strategic partnership with Salesforce.

With new UK reforms and the US Corporate Transparency Act raising multiple compliance demands, continuous KYC, AML, and KYB monitoring represents an essential step in protecting customers and partners alike. Since most organisations find vendor onboarding challenging and sanctions a top risk, this acquisition aims to help onboard confidently and stay resilient.

For the newly acquired Northrow, services and operations will continue without any interruption under ID-Pal. At the same time, a longer-term roadmap is expected to bring the platforms closer together, while also improving value and strengthening the overall client experience.