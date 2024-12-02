Experian, a global data and technology company, has acquired KYC360 in the UK and Ireland.





The move is designed to strengthen Experian’s fraud detection and financial crime compliance solutions, particularly in KYC and KYB.

The acquisition brings together Experian’s analytics and data expertise with KYC360’s advanced Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) technology. This integration aims to deliver faster onboarding, automated compliance checks, and improved risk monitoring for financial institutions and other regulated sectors. The combined solution will enable organisations to continuously manage customer and business verification, helping them remain compliant with evolving global regulations.





Strengthening financial crime compliance with integrated technology

Financial crime continues to pose a major challenge for organisations worldwide. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, between 2% and 5% of global GDP (equivalent to up to USD 2 trillion) is laundered annually. In the UK alone, the National Crime Agency estimates that hundreds of billions of pounds are laundered through the financial system each year. The financial services industry spends approximately GBP 34 billion annually on compliance, highlighting the scale of the problem and the urgent need for smarter, automated solutions.

Experian’s integration of KYC360’s CLM suite into its Ascend platform is expected to address these challenges by improving automation and data accuracy across the customer lifecycle. The system will support onboarding, screening, and ongoing monitoring, allowing organisations to identify suspicious activity more effectively and reduce manual intervention. These capabilities will become available to Experian clients from 2026.

The offering aligns with growing regulatory expectations. Under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations and the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Directives, firms must maintain accurate and up-to-date customer data while demonstrating due diligence processes. By combining Experian’s data intelligence with KYC360’s workflow automation, businesses will be able to meet these requirements more efficiently and reduce operational costs associated with compliance.