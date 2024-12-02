Broadridge migrates shareholder disclosure hub to AWS

Broadridge Financial Solutions has completed the migration of its Shareholder Disclosure Hub (SDH) to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The move is intended to improve the platform’s resilience, performance, and security, while extending its reach to new markets, including Singapore and South Africa. The SDH migration involved a full re‑engineering of the platform to a cloud‑native architecture. This redesign leverages multiple AWS Regions and Broadridge’s Managed Cloud Architecture Standards, which hold Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 2 certification. Broadridge officials indicated that the new infrastructure delivers improvements in operational stability, scalability, and security.

Expanding regulatory coverage and operational efficiency

According to representatives from Broadridge, the platform now supports shareholder disclosure requirements across all SRD II markets in the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, and the newly added Singapore and South Africa markets. The unified solution is designed to help institutional investors, intermediaries, and issuers comply efficiently with regulatory obligations, reducing operational complexity and supporting transparency across multiple jurisdictions.

Broadridge officials emphasised that the migration strengthens the company’s capacity to meet evolving global capital market requirements, providing a scalable foundation for shareholder disclosure mandates worldwide. They highlighted that the investment in cloud infrastructure is intended to ensure operational efficiency while maintaining a high standard of security for clients.

The Shareholder Disclosure Hub is a part of Broadridge’s Global Proxy modernisation efforts, aimed at supporting shareholder transparency and facilitating compliance across international markets. By moving the platform to AWS, the company aims to provide a more resilient and accessible service that aligns with regulatory frameworks in multiple regions.