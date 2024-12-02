Incore Invest has entered an agreement to acquire CoreOrchestration AB, the software company behind the PaymentIQ payment orchestration platform, from Worldline.

The nine-figure transaction will close in Q1 2026, resulting in CoreOrchestration operating as a standalone company under Incore Invest. The Swedish company has a revenue of EUR 50 million, supported by growth and strong unit economics.

Upon completion, the acquisition will see the business transition through a carve-out process to start operating as a standalone. Incore Invest aims to take full ownership at closing, reflecting its aim to be a long-term owner focused on accelerating product innovation and commercial momentum.

PaymentIQ’s growth plans

PaymentIQ is a SaaS payment orchestration solution that allows merchants to manage, improve, and scale their flows across markets and providers. With a single integration, the solution connects merchants to over 260 payment service providers, minimising the cost and complexity associated with adding new providers, supporting expansion, and enabling flexible checkout journeys.

For Incore Invest, the initiative marks a step towards taking full ownership of a business with high growth potential in a familiar space where there are many opportunities to create long-term value. PaymentIQ is a scalable solution with many useful integrations, and, as a standalone, CoreOrchestration can grow significantly, increasing efficiency and speed.

The acquisition highlights Worldline’s mission to simplify its operations under its North Star transformation plan, creating the conditions for CoreOrchestration to move faster and invest better. As Incore Invest offers familiarity with payment orchestration operations, such as hands-on experience using platforms in both PSP and merchant environments, it plans to work closely with the company to strengthen product packaging, improve execution, and capture additional growth opportunities.

The move comes as merchants in Europe rethink their payment stacks amidst rising complexity and fast market expansion. Incore Invest expects this shift to accelerate PaymentIQ’s roadmap and strengthen its role as a layer in modern commerce, allowing merchants to improve performance as they expand.