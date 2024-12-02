Robinhood expands to Indonesia via local acquisitions

Robinhood Markets has outlined plans to expand into Indonesia through the proposed acquisition of PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto.

These moves would give the company a presence in both conventional brokerage and regulated digital asset trading. The transactions, which require clearance from Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), are expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

Indonesia has become a focal point for companies looking to gain access to a large and increasingly digital investor base. According to Yahoo Finance, more than 19 million individuals participate in the capital markets, and around 17 million are registered crypto traders, supported by a regulatory framework that has gradually formalised digital asset activity. By late 2025, OJK had authorised dozens of industry participants, including a licenced exchange and infrastructure providers.

Regulatory context and regional positioning

Robinhood’s interest in Indonesia follows the creation of its regional headquarters in Singapore and licencing of the Bitstamp exchange in the city-state. Company representatives said the Indonesian market offers strong growth prospects because of its youthful population and expanding financial sector. They noted in a social media statement that the company aims to expand public access to investment services, framing the expansion as part of a longer-term regional strategy.

Acquiring existing Indonesian entities enables Robinhood to enter the market with established licences. Officials from PT Buana Capital Sekuritas, which operates brokerage services, and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, which offers crypto trading access, will continue to support operations during the transition.

Robinhood plans to retain current services for Buana Capital clients before introducing additional products. The company intends to roll out Indonesian offerings first, followed by access to US equities and cryptocurrencies, allowing a staged integration for existing users.

The company’s general expansion continues despite regulatory and operational challenges, including a prior US penalty related to a data incident.