Adyen, a Netherlands-based financial technology platform listed on Euronext Amsterdam, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Talon.One, a Germany-based loyalty and incentives platform serving more than 300 global merchants, for a total consideration of EUR 750 million to be financed from available cash resources.

According to the official press release, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2015, Talon.One is expected to generate approximately EUR 60 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2026 and has grown at 30 to 40% annually in recent years. Talon.One's co-founders, Christoph Gerber and Sebastian Haas, will reinvest a portion of their proceeds in newly issued Adyen ordinary shares, maintaining a long-term stake in the combined business.

Strategic rationale and unified commerce expansion

The acquisition extends Adyen's Unified Commerce strategy by combining its global payments infrastructure and proprietary transaction data with Talon.One's real-time loyalty and promotions decisioning capabilities. Together, the platforms enable merchants to establish a consistent customer identity across online and in-store channels and apply real-time, SKU-level promotions and pricing adjustments directly within the payment flow, before the transaction is completed.

Adyen states that many merchants have attempted to build these cross-channel capabilities internally but struggle to connect and act on data in real time across fragmented systems. By linking customer identity to promotions within the payment flow, merchants can influence outcomes, including conversion, fraud management, and customer lifetime value.

Furthermore, the acquisition also strengthens Adyen's positioning in agentic commerce, where transactions are increasingly initiated dynamically and earlier in the checkout flow, by enabling merchants to extend relevant offers into new commerce models without separate integrations.

Separately, Adyen confirmed it will report net revenue growth of 20% on a constant currency basis in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 620.8 million in the period, at its Q1 Business Update on 6 May 2026.

Talking about the move, Ingo Uytdehaage, Co-CEO of Adyen, said the combination allows merchants to recognise a shopper and apply a relevant offer instantly before payment is completed, driving higher revenue.