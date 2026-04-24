NewsM&A and Investments

Adyen acquires loyalty and incentives platform Talon.One for EUR 750 mln

IM

Iulia Musat

24 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionloyalty platformunified commercefinancial servicesdigital payments
Countries:
Europe

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