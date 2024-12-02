ACI Worldwide acquires Payment Components

ACI Worldwide has acquired Payment Components, a provider of AI-driven financial messaging and Open Banking solutions.

With this move, ACI will integrate Payment Components’ technology into its ACI Connetic, supporting the cloud-native unified payments platform to offer A2A payments, card processing, and AI-based fraud prevention within a single architecture.

Supporting ACI Connetic's intelligent payments orchestration capabilities

Founded in 2014, Greece-based Payment Components provides software for A2A payments, API management, and financial messaging, aiming to improve transaction orchestration without complex payment processing. The messaging layer supports a wide set of messages, optimising back-office connectivity and localised payment schemes development.

The acquisition will enable ACI to leverage Payment Components’ technology, intellectual property, talent, and customer relationships. The company’s team will collaborate with ACI’s developers to integrate expanded messaging capabilities into ACI’s solution. The details of the acquisition were not disclosed, as it is not projected to be financially material to ACI.

ACI Worldwide believes that the acquisition will strengthen its capabilities, contributing to how banks drive payment transformation and compete in the digital economy. Beyond Payment Components’ technology, ACI chose the company for its teams’ talent and dedication to innovation, which aligns with the company’s vision to design a better future for payments.

Joining ACI will reinforce Payment Components’ position in the market, allowing it to continue to support financial institutions in adopting modern payment technologies with ease. The company expressed positive feelings about the initiative, saying its expertise will reinforce ACI’s global presence in the world of payments.

Celebrating 50 years of innovation, the company unveiled ACI Connetic to anticipate the industry’s needs and offer tools that make payments faster and more secure. ACI Connetic enables banks and financial institutions to accept, transform, and transmit any payment in real time. Consolidating A2A and card transactions, the platform streamlines operations through real-time processing, AI-driven insights, and robust fraud prevention. Its modular design allows customers to modernise at their own pace, adopting a common architecture that supports both present needs and future growth.