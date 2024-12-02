iDEAL has begun its transition to Wero, a digital wallet developed by European banks, with the rebranding expected to start in 2026.

Wero, in collaboration with ABN AMRO, ING, and Rabobank, introduces a single and secure payment solution that will be launched across Europe in phases to ensure that the transition happens with minimal friction.

The phases of the launch

As Wero is part of the European Payments Initiative (EPI), the initiative is a key step in building a unified, future-proof European payment system that can compete with non-European players and integrate all payment functions clients need and demand. For Dutch users, the rebranding means that they can make international online payments as easily and securely as they do locally, as iDEAL will evolve into a payment method with European reach.

The company’s operations in the Netherlands will remain stable, with help from the Dutch Central Bank, which oversees both Wero and iDEAL. The integration will fully retain the convenience, speed, and level of security that consumers expect from iDEAL, while adding new, improved features and services.

Much like iDEAL, Wero will offer payments directly from a user’s own bank account, also offering capabilities such as purchase protection. The process of selecting a bank and approving the payment will remain the same. The first phase of the transition will begin in early 2026, when customers will see the iDEAL logo replaced with a new iDEAL | Wero logo in webshops, banking apps, and on payment pages.

The second phase implies gradual technical migration, as transactions will be transferred to the new European Wero platform. The process will be controlled, designed for stability, and will start after receiving approval from the Dutch Central Bank. The final rollout has Wero as the main brand that consumers will interact with. If they experience any issues, clients can get in touch with the merchant through their banking app. All providers must update their systems to the new standard on time to offer their customers a consistent experience. Resources will be made available to support and simplify this process.