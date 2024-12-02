Two has announced its partnership with Komplett to combat the rising B2B fraud in the Nordic electronics market.

Following this announcement, Komplett will focus on delivering instant, automated decisions on both credit and fraud risk across all of its B2B stores in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Two x Komplett partnership

As B2B ecommerce continues to scale across high-value verticals like electronics, fraudulent activities are also growing in both volume and sophistication. In order to combat this problem, Komplett has adopted Two’s RaaS platform, which was developed as an AI-powered, API-first solution that merges fraud detection, credit scoring, identity verification, and merchant-specific risk rules into a single product. With this, the company aims to provide a secure checkout process that boosts buyer trust while also protecting Komplett from significant financial loss.

In addition, Two’s solution is set to provide real-time decisioning and a fully customisable risk management portal, giving Komplett the possibility to access end-to-end visibility and control without the need for large internal teams. Included in the capabilities launched through the partnership are unified fraud and credit screening (meaning that all buyers are automatically assessed at checkout), configurable risk policies (Komplett will be enabled to adjust credit limits and risk thresholds with no code), and real-time identity verification (the AI models are set to confirm both business legitimacy and individual authorisation), as well as full automation (the manual reviews are expected to be eliminated, enabling faster onboarding and lower operational cost) and a scalable architecture.

This launch also represents an important step in Two’s broader business expansion, as the company will continue to combine payments, credit, fraud protection, and risk controls into a single platform in order to optimise the experience of customers and keep them protected in the industry.