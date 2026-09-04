Sumsub has launched the Fraud Prevention Starter Kit, offering a pre-built fraud risk decisioning tool for applicants during onboarding.

The company states that its Fraud Prevention Starter Kit is aimed at companies whose customer growth is outpacing their fraud controls. The product draws on signals already present in an onboarding flow and converts them into a single risk level for each applicant, paired with a recommended next step: approve, step up, review, or block.

The launch follows findings tracked by Sumsub showing that while the global identity fraud rate went down from 2.6% to 2.2% over the past year, complex attacks combining multiple techniques within a single verification attempt rose by 180%. According to the company, this points to fraud becoming less a matter of volume and more one of quality, with attempts that succeed increasingly clearing identity checks and entering platforms through new markets, campaigns, and referral programmes as fake accounts, mules, and cases of multi-accounting.

Sumsub states that KYC checks confirm an applicant's identity but do not establish whether that applicant can be trusted. Removing this issue usually requires building a fraud function internally, a process involving months of design, testing, and tuning, alongside dedicated headcount that growing companies have often not yet hired. This leaves many businesses unprepared to detect fraud right when their exposure to it is increasing fastest.

Tool functionality

The Starter Kit collects and enriches contextual data gathered during onboarding, including email and digital footprint, phone risk indicators, IP and network signals, device intelligence, identifiers shared across applicants, and confirmed fraud feedback or blocklists. These signals can be captured through Sumsub's existing verification channels, including its WebSDK, mobile SDK, API, or pre-KYC integrations.

The data is then assessed through a pre-built risk matrix that weighs individual risk factors, cross-consistency checks, device and network intelligence, applicant connections, and known fraud patterns. Each applicant is returned as low, medium, or high risk, and this result can feed directly into downstream compliance and onboarding workflows. Once new applicants share devices, contact details, or other identifiers with users already confirmed as fraudulent, this connection informs subsequent risk assessments.

A starting point for companies to adjust to their needs

Sumsub positions the tool as a foundation rather than a fixed system: teams begin with predefined logic and can adjust rules, thresholds, and workflows as their fraud operations develop. For the companies that already operate a dedicated fraud function, the tool is designed to contribute additional onboarding signals and applicant context to existing decision-making processes.