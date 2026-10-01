Deutsche Bank and IPID have announced plans for a partnership to deploy decision intelligence across the bank's global payments business.

Germany-based Deutsche Bank plans to extend its use of IPID's technology beyond the selected fraud-prevention capabilities it had already adopted. The two organisations also intend to work together on new capabilities aimed at improving certainty as the wider payments ecosystem continues to change.

Decision model and expected outcomes for clients

The agreement comes as payments become faster, more complex, and more fragmented. Financial institutions are now required to make a growing number of decisions before a transaction is executed. These include how to reduce costs, improve the client experience, and optimise routing. Institutions must also address fraud and keep pace with expanding regulatory requirements.

To support these requirements, IPID's model brings verification, fraud, compliance, and optimisation signals together into a single decision layer. It is designed to help institutions make better-informed choices and move funds with greater certainty. The company works with banks, PSPs, platforms, and corporates across the transaction lifecycle. Moreover, its services cover payee verification, fraud risk assessment, regulatory compliance, payment monetisation, and data enrichment.

For Deutsche Bank's clients, the collaboration is expected to support faster processing, improved fraud detection, and more efficient routing. It should also provide greater assurance that funds reach the intended beneficiary, an area linked to IPID's payee verification capabilities.

Rachel Whelan, APAC & MEA Head of Corporate Cash Management and Global Head of Payments & Transactional FX Product Management at Deutsche Bank, pointed to growing global money movement volumes and the shift towards real-time processing. In this environment, clearer insight before funds are sent is becoming more important. Whelan added that combining the bank's global expertise with IPID's capabilities should help clients identify risks earlier, reduce unnecessary delays, and move money efficiently.

From static checks to live signals

IPID frames the partnership as part of a broader change in how banks assess payments. Damien Dugauquier, Co-Founder and CEO of IPID, described decision intelligence as the direction in which the industry is moving. Under this approach, banks receive a live signal on trust and certainty rather than relying on a static check.