GBG has partnered with Darwinium to add behavioural and intent intelligence to its fraud prevention capabilities.

UK-based identity verification and location intelligence company GBG has partnered with Darwinium, a provider of intent intelligence, to add continuous behavioural and intent signals to its fraud prevention offering. The partnership aims to help businesses assess whether the actions of a verified person or an AI agent remain consistent with legitimate intent throughout a digital journey.

The gap between identity and intent

Fraud prevention has traditionally centred on establishing identity or evaluating risk at a single point in time. According to the companies, a legitimate identity does not necessarily mean that the activity linked to it can be trusted. This gap already shows up in scams where verified customers are manipulated into acting on a fraudster's behalf, and the companies expect it to widen as AI agents take on more tasks and transactions.

Darwinium continuously evaluates behavioural, device, and journey-level signals to identify when activity no longer reflects a customer's intent or an authorised agent's purpose. Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product & Technology Officer at GBG, said that identity remains fundamental to digital trust. However, as AI agents become a more significant part of the customer experience, businesses also need context on what happens after identity has been established. Combining identity data with observed human or agent behaviour is intended to support better-informed fraud decisions while keeping digital experiences fast and low-friction.

How the integration works

Darwinium deploys at the edge of an organisation's digital environment. This allows risk signals to be observed and acted upon across web, mobile, API, and agent interactions. Under the partnership, device intelligence, behavioural biometrics, and journey-level signals can be combined with GBG's identity and location intelligence. Businesses can then apply a level of trust or friction that matches the assessed risk.

With Darwinium's capabilities, GBG's coverage extends beyond the point of verification to changes in risk across human and agent activity throughout the customer lifecycle.

Fraud prevention in the agentic era

The partnership addresses a challenge that grows as agent-initiated interactions increase: how to tell a trusted customer using a trusted AI agent apart from fraudsters and malicious automation. Michael Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer at Darwinium, said businesses need to make this distinction without simply blocking AI-driven traffic. He also described the combined offering as a way for businesses to adopt new forms of digital interaction without compromising security or customer experience.

Darwinium's founding team previously co-founded and scaled ThreatMetrix, a digital identity company. The team is applying that background in online fraud prevention to continuous intent intelligence for AI-driven environments.