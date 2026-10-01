US-based FIS has integrated Spade's real-time transaction enrichment technology into its debit processing platform for issuing clients.

The integration gives FIS debit issuing clients access to more detailed merchant data at the transaction level, aiming to make merchant names on cardholder statements clearer and easier to recognise.

Addressing ambiguous transaction labels

Unclear transaction descriptors on card statements are a recurring source of friction for issuers. When cardholders cannot identify a merchant name, they may dispute legitimate purchases. The same ambiguity also weakens the data that financial institutions rely on when making authorisation decisions.

Spade's technology matches each transaction to an enriched merchant identity drawn from a database that, according to Spade, covers 99.9% of businesses in the US and Canada. Through the FIS integration, issuers can display more accurate merchant names, location data, and transaction details on statements. FIS links the capability to its focus on 'money in motion', which it defines as the point at which funds move between consumers and merchants.

Three areas of application

The enriched data is intended to support debit issuers in three areas. The first is statement transparency, with cleaner merchant information presented to cardholders. The second concerns authorisation, where FIS indicates that additional transaction intelligence could help clients improve approval rates. The third relates to analytics and AI. Issuers can use the merchant data as a foundation for analytics, AI-driven features, and personalised cardholder experiences. Dispute management and mitigation is a further use case.

Kim Bynan, Head of Issuing Solutions at FIS, said a clear transaction record helps customers keep track of their spending and that the integration is designed to put clients in a better position to reduce dispute volumes. Oban MacTavish, Co-Founder and CEO of Spade, noted that understanding the exact origin of each transaction is the starting point for a modern payment experience.

Strategic context

The integration is already available to FIS debit issuing clients. FIS describes it as part of a broader strategy to build data intelligence into its issuing infrastructure. For financial institutions, this ties cardholder-facing clarity to operational processes that affect dispute costs and approval outcomes.

The partnership also reflects the growing role of merchant data quality in card issuing. Transaction records increasingly feed analytics and AI features in addition to statements, so the accuracy of merchant identification is becoming part of the core processing layer that issuers depend on.