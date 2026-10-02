Reco has raised USD 55 million in additional funding, with participation from AT&T Ventures, Forestay, and Quadrille Capital.

The round includes a strategic investment from AT&T Ventures and backing from new investors Forestay and Quadrille Capital, bringing the total raised by Reco, an agentic security company, to USD 140 million. AT&T participates in the round as both an investor and a customer of the platform. The company plans to direct the new capital towards expanding its sales, partnerships, channels, and customer support functions.

Demand linked to enterprise agent adoption

According to Reco, the funding follows rising demand from Fortune 500 companies as AI agents are embedded across applications, collaboration tools, browsers, copilots, and automated workflows. The company also expects large enterprises to move from early agent security projects towards broader deployment, and the investment is intended to support that transition.

Industry forecasts point to the scale of the shift. Gartner predicts that the average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have more than 150.000 agents in use by 2028, compared with fewer than 15 in 2025, a change the research firm associates with agent sprawl, IT complexity, and management challenges. Separately, Grand View Research’s 2026 Agentic AI Security Market report valued the global market at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and projects it will reach USD 17.8 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 38.9% between 2026 and 2033.

How the platform maps agent access

Agents increasingly reach sensitive data and business systems through OAuth grants, API connections, service accounts, browser sessions, MCP tools, and AI features built into applications employees already use. Reco notes that a single agent may appear low risk on its own, but its interconnected permissions can create a ‘blast radius’ extending across customer data, source code, financial workflows, tickets, documents, and collaboration channels.

The platform is built on the Reco Graph, which maps relationships among agents, identities, applications, permissions, data, and workflows. Using this identity and posture context, security teams can see which agents are active, which identities and permissions they rely on, what data and systems they can reach, and which workflows they can initiate. Teams can then prioritise risk by business impact and act on it by reducing excessive permissions, revoking outdated access, disabling risky integrations, and enforcing policy without interrupting legitimate workflows.

Coverage depends on integrations. Reco connects with hundreds of AI providers and enterprise applications, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday, allowing customers to govern agents within the environments where they already operate. The company positions this as an alternative to choosing between blocking AI adoption and accepting unmanaged exposure.

AT&T as customer and investor

AT&T’s dual role gives the round a commercial dimension beyond capital. Ofer Klein, CEO and co-founder of Reco, said agents are gaining access to business applications and data faster than many organisations can map or govern those connections, adding that AT&T’s participation reflects the need for security that follows agents across enterprise ecosystems.

On the investor side, Vikram Taneja, Head of AT&T Ventures, said Reco’s approach to visibility and governance aligns with the needs observed across enterprises as agent adoption evolves. From an operational perspective, Rich Baich, Chief Information Security Officer, AT&T, stated that the platform provides visibility into agent security risk, access management, and third-party integrations across the company’s enterprise applications and AI ecosystem, supporting decision-making and audit readiness.

For the wider market, the funding shows investor attention shifting towards governance of AI agents as enterprises move these tools into production, with access mapping and permission control emerging as core security requirements.