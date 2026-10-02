NewsFraud and Fincrime

Regula and Bernini.ai partner on ID verification for AI agents

SA

Sinziana Albu

02 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipAI agentsAIfraud managemnetfraud preventionbiometric verification
Countries:
World

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Regula and Bernini.ai partner on ID verification for AI agents

02 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Reco raises USD 55 million with participation from AT&T Ventures

02 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Deutsche Bank and IPID plan payment decision intelligence partnership

01 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

GBG partners with Darwinium on intent-based fraud prevention

01 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

FIS integrates Spade's transaction enrichment into debit platform

01 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce

02 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Beyond the claim: why financial institutions need a formal scam risk management program

01 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The chargeback signal problem: why disputes and fraud aren't the same thing

29 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Reimagining authentication: how can the telco network support financial institutions?

28 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

When the fraudster is your own customer: the true cost of first-party fraud

24 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright