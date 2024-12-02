Solidgate has partnered with Salv to improve the security and compliance of transactions flowing through its treasury platform.

Solidate Treasury was created for digital businesses looking to open global accounts and send, receive, and manage funds across multiple payment rails, without any limits for geography or volume. To support this goal, payments are screened and monitored in real time by Salv, a financial crime platform utilised by banks and payment service providers in Europe.

Compliant and secure treasury solutions

Salv is a SaaS platform that supports financial institutions to beat financial crime, helping them detect money laundering, share intelligence, and stop fraud. Companies around Europe use Salv to centralise data, automate repetitive tasks, and reduce false positive alerts.

Salv supports Solidgate teams to detect dubious activity, minimise the number of false positives, and be compliant with regulatory requirements across a growing number of payment methods. This assures Solidgate that every transaction is monitored and compliant as it grows, a critical feature that protects its business and customers.

To support Solidgate’s multi-stage release pipeline, Salv created a dedicated testing environment. This flexible and customer-centric approach aims to ensure that the solution is ready for market, setting the stage for a durable collaboration between the two companies. Salv believes that companies with strong goals like Solidgate, which process large volumes of transactions in real-time, need solutions for compliance, crime fighting, and customer journey, and the company is ready to offer these services.

Treasury is a part of Solidgate and a key component in pay-in and pay-out services to manage payments and finances for global internet companies. Solidgate Treasury is designed to help global SMEs manage money flows without limits and operate like a global business from day one. The product aims to offer businesses what they need to take control of their money transfers, including multi-currency business accounts and virtual corporate cards, instant 24/7 transfers, and mass payouts to cards worldwide.