The integration links Socure's identity verification technology with Aeropay's Aerosync bank-connection capability, allowing a consumer to complete both identity verification and bank account linking within a single decisioning platform.

How the integration works

Under the new setup, Socure first verifies a customer's identity using a phone number. Aeropay's Aerosync technology then uses that verified identity to prefill and confirm the customer's linked bank account, without requiring the consumer to enter account details or additional personal information manually. Once the bank connection is confirmed, the customer proceeds directly to payment facilitation or to cash flow underwriting based on aggregated bank transaction data.

According to the companies, this sequencing, using a verified identity to establish a bank connection, reverses the more common approach in which open banking data is used to support identity verification. In addition, the integration runs within Socure's RiskOS platform rather than across separate identity and bank-verification systems.

Addressing fraud between disconnected systems

The companies stated that fraud risk often arises in the gap between identity verification and payment systems that are not integrated. Organisations relying on non-integrated systems can face exposure to ACH returns, account takeover, first-party fraud, and stolen bank credentials, as the system verifying the person's identity is not connected to the system processing the payment. Under the joint integration, Aerosync handles bank verification using Socure's identity signals, while Aeropay applies risk models developed over roughly ten years of transaction data to screen transactions before settlement.

Johnny Ayers, Founder and CEO of Socure, said that customers consistently raise the same onboarding challenge: increasing conversion while reducing friction and fraud exposure simultaneously, and that the Aeropay integration addresses this by consolidating the onboarding process around a single data point and two clicks. Furthermore, Dan Muller, Founder and CEO of Aeropay, added that identity and payment risk should not be treated as separate decisions, and that combining bank account verification and transaction risk capabilities within Socure's RiskOS platform gives businesses a more complete view of both the individual and the payment behind each transaction.

Market context

The companies reported that one joint customer recorded a straight-through account funding rate of more than 50% following implementation. Socure has positioned RiskOS as a platform intended to bring fraud, risk, identity, and compliance decisions together across business units and use cases. With Aeropay's capabilities added to the RiskOS network, the companies said businesses can apply risk controls across the payment lifecycle through a single integration rather than managing multiple separate vendor connections.