Sabre Direct Pay and Chargebacks911 have launched a service designed to support travel companies scale and simplify chargebacks.

The new product, developed in collaboration with Chargebacks911, makes dispute resolution more effective across issuing and acquiring channels and enables users to initiate and represent charge disputes without navigating multiple issuer or acquirer systems. This removes the need for separate logins, technical integration or manual data entry, unifying formerly disconnected workflows into a single interface.

Sabre Direct Pay believes that the industry’s lack of standardisation in dispute handling is undermining operational efficacy, as each issuer enforces its own formatting and submission windows. This is a complex process that reduces win rates, inflates case handling time, and adds friction to auditability across jurisdictions. The company aims to tackle these issues by offering a dedicated chargeback layer that automates dispute creation, aligns submissions to issuer-specific requirements, and routes everything through a single platform. This allows providers to consolidate issuing and acquiring operations in one place with full control and measurable recovery outcomes.

Chargebacks911 acts as the dispute resolution engine behind the service, offering its experience, infrastructure, and issuer connectivity. This is required to manage chargebacks at scale, while Sabre Direct Pay offers access and interaction to ensure customers engage with a single unified interface for payments and dispute management.

The dispute process in the travel landscape is complex due to it operating across high-value bookings, variable fulfilment timelines, and multiple parties, according to Chargebacks911. As providers still rely on manual uploads and general-purpose tools not tailored to the industry, the company’s platform aims to help by automating issuer requirements, tracking dispute progress in real time, and applying tailored evidence strategies. This can happen through Sabre Direct Pay, offering an integrated resolution system that improves efficiency and protects revenue.

The launch builds on Sabre’s wider efforts to contribute to financial operations across the travel industry, partnering with Trustly for Pay by Bank solutions in Europe, with TerraPay for cross-border payouts, and with CellPoint Digital for airline payment orchestration, as well as Revolut, Sunrate, and WEX for card issuance.

