Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to remediating chargebacks and helping to eliminate first-party fraud and misuse. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses manage disputes and reduce loss in various industries and sectors within the payments space.

Year founded 

2011

Website 

chargebacks911.com

Target group 

  • Merchants/ecommerce
  • PSP/acquirers
  • SMBs
  • Banks/FS
  • Corporate 

Supported regions 

Global

Contact 

Justin Clements, Director of PR and Media Relations, j.clements@chargebacks911.com

Company’s tagline 

Challenge the Status Quo

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

  • MRC
  • BRC
  • Payments Association
  • IMRG 

Core solution

  • Chargebacks management
  • Data provider and intelligence

Core solution/problems the company solves

Chargebacks911 enables brands to gather and process data from all resources throughout a business’s payment processes to establish the cause of chargebacks—merchant error, criminal fraud, or first-party misuse.

Technology

Cloud enabled

Methodology

Machine learning 

Hybrid

Decisioning

Decision orchestration

Chargeback management

  • Chargeback dispute

  • Guaranteed fraud protection

    Business model

    Number of employees

    500

