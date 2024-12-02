VIALET, an electronic money institution licensed by the Bank of Lithuania, has expanded its cooperation with identity verification provider Ondato.

The main goal of the partnership is to strengthen client onboarding and compliance processes. The collaboration focuses in particular on sectors with high regulatory demands, including online gaming and ecommerce.

For VIALET, which supports cross-border payments, SEPA transfers, mass payouts, and corporate card services across the European Union, the ability to integrate robust know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) processes is considered a core requirement. The firm has now incorporated Ondato’s verification technology, including biometric and artificial intelligence-driven tools, into its workflows to address these demands.

Supporting regulated industries

The partnership builds on an existing client relationship. According to Ondato representatives, sectors such as iGaming require strong and reliable identity verification, and the collaboration is designed to provide frameworks that allow regulated businesses to maintain compliance while continuing to expand their operations. Officials at VIALET added that combining its payment infrastructure with Ondato’s tools enables the firm to deliver onboarding solutions that balance regulatory obligations with usability.

As part of the arrangement, the two companies will work together on referrals and shared capabilities. Ondato gains access to VIALET’s experience in managing payments for higher-risk industries, while VIALET benefits from integrating a certified KYC provider into its client offering.

VIALET clients are expected to see changes in the form of streamlined onboarding, integrated verification, and continued support for multiple payment channels. The companies noted that the demand for effective identity verification is increasing across online gaming and ecommerce, where regulatory scrutiny is tightening.