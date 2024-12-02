Select ID has achieved certification under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an Orchestration Service Provider, alongside certification to ISO/IEC 27001.

Together, these certifications position Select ID as a compliant and secure provider of digital identity orchestration infrastructure for regulated organisations operating in the UK and internationally.

The UK Government’s DIATF is designed to support the development of a trusted digital identity ecosystem, enabling organisations to meet regulatory, security and privacy requirements while improving user experience. According to UK government estimates, the digital identity market could deliver over GBP 800 million in economic value per year, while reducing identity fraud costs that currently exceed GBP 1.2 billion annually.

DIATF certification confirms that Select ID meets government-defined requirements for orchestrating digital identity services. As an Orchestration Service Provider, the company enables organisations to connect to, manage and optimise multiple reusable digital identity providers through a single contractual and technical integration. This model is designed to support flexibility as regulatory requirements evolve and as consumer demand for secure, reusable digital identity continues to grow.

Strengthening security, interoperability, and regulatory resilience

ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates that Select ID has implemented a robust information security management framework across its operations. The standard requires organisations to identify and mitigate information security risks, enforce governance controls and continuously improve security processes. For regulated sectors such as banking, fintech and payments, where data breaches can cost millions in fines and remediation, adherence to ISO 27001 provides assurance around confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive data.

Select ID’s platform architecture separates orchestration from identity services, enabling organisations to avoid vendor lock-in and improve operational resilience. This approach supports faster onboarding of new identity providers, greater redundancy, and the ability to respond quickly to regulatory changes or shifts in customer risk profiles. Industry data indicates that organisations using interoperable identity frameworks can reduce onboarding costs by up to 30% while improving fraud detection rates.

Independent assessors involved in the DIATF certification process highlighted Select ID’s innovative approach to connecting end users, relying parties and identity verification providers through open technical standards. These standards align with global digital identity initiatives, supporting long-term scalability and cross-border interoperability.

Select ID has stated that it will continue to invest in compliance, security and interoperability as the DIATF evolves. As digital identity becomes core infrastructure for regulated industries, certification to both DIATF and ISO/IEC 27001 assures that Select ID operates in line with recognised governance, risk management and security best practices.