National Australia Bank (NAB) has introduced a new security measure for its online account and product opening process, including for new customers.

New NAB customers will need to take a selfie when opening an account or product online, as part of the new process to help protect them from fraud and scams.

The initiative aims to reduce fraud, including identity theft, which occurs when criminals steal an individual’s personal information. Additionally, they’ll be required to scan their identification document, such as a driving licence or passport, and hold their mobile phone up to their face to verify the image.

The initiative will start rolling out across select products in September 2025, with plans to expand to more products and account types over the following months, according to the company’s officials.

NBA takes action to reduce scams on its platform

It follows other actions NAB has taken to protect customers, including implementing confirmation of payee in digital channels in line with industry standards, removing links from text messages, introducing payment alerts to digital banking, and making it harder for criminals to infiltrate bank phone numbers and text message threads. Additionally, in February 2025, NAB added scam warnings when customers make transactions that raise concerns.

The NBA already uses biometric technology in various ways, with approximately 2 million customers using Face ID or fingerprints each month to log in to the NBA App or Internet Banking. The NBA also employs another form of behavioural biometrics to help identify and prevent suspicious transactions.

The facial biometric identification initiative is part of NAB’s scam strategy and the banking industry’s Scam Safe Accord, launched in 2023. The Accord outlines key areas the banking industry will focus on to combat scams.