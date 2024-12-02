LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched an optimised version of LexisNexis IDVerse in order to provide an improved document and biometric verification.

Following this announcement, the new product will be capable of detecting sophisticated deepfake and synthetic identity fraud, while also enabling faster and more secure onboarding for trusted users and customers.

The upgrades respond to the overall growing adoption of generative AI, which is also leveraged in order to create fraudulent identification, alter images, and attempt account takeovers across digital commerce. At the moment, many organisations still rely on disconnected tools for device analysis, behavioural monitoring, and identity verification, which ends up with them risking procedural gaps, raising costs and complexity, as well as adding friction that can undermine both security and the user experience.

Enabling faster and more secure onboarding for trusted users

According to the official press release, the upgrade is set to further increase verification accuracy and strengthen fraud detection while delivering a safer and more enjoyable user experience. This will include:

Conceal mode, which is expected to encourage a more natural behaviour during selfie capture by removing the user’s image from the screen.

Expressionless authentication: representing improved depth perception models, which were developed in order to eliminate the need to smile, improving accuracy and making the verification process more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Document liveness: this will include video-based ID document capture that stops injection of AI-generated or manipulated images.

Faster capture times: the platform is expected to reduce average capture times from 12 seconds to near-instant results, while also aiming to reduce the overall process from six to three steps.

The product will also provide an efficient onboarding, as well as sharper fraud detection, and renewed trust at every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company will continue to integrate improved deepfake defenses and a more intuitive user experience in order to give institutions and organisations the possibility to gain stronger protection without adding barriers for legitimate users.