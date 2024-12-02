1Kosmos has announced that its platform is now available on the Saviynt Exchange, Saviynt’s marketplace of pre-built integrations and solutions.

With this collaboration, 1Kosmos merges its biometric, private blockchain and passwordless identity verification technology with Saviynt Identity Cloud, an AI-enabled identity security platform.

Streamlining user verification

Considering that businesses encounter several issues when verifying user identities and securing access to critical systems, and manual processes tend to slow down onboarding, raise operational costs, and scale friction, the integration between 1Kosmos and Saviynt intends to solve these challenges.

The two companies plan to simplify onboarding, reverify identities at critical risk points, and improve authentication security. Additionally, they aim to deliver scaled assurance, automation, and efficiency. By bringing together high-assurance identity proofing and Saviynt’s converged identity platform, enterprises can integrate strong verification directly into their identity workflows and minimise the risk of fraud and unauthorised access.

Among the potential benefits of the collaboration, 1Kosmos and Saviynt mention:

Real-time biometric identity proofing triggered during external customer onboarding to boost assurance and minimise fraud;

Automatic re-verification of identities during events, including role changes, status updates, or suspicious activity detection;

Out-of-the-box deployment for more efficient time-to-value, with FedRAMP High-certified, worldwide available coverage.

Furthermore, the current offering and the decision to partner underline 1Kosmos and Saviynt Exchange’s commitment to modernising enterprise identity security, minimising operational risk, and optimising the user experience.

Expanding on this, Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos, mentioned that the collaboration with Saviynt allows customers to access and deploy high-assurance identity verification directly from the Saviynt Identity Cloud. By teaming up, the two companies plan to enable organisations to facilitate secure onboarding, prevent identity-based fraud, and simplify compliance while providing users with a passwordless experience.

Just a few days earlier, 1Kosmos joined Reality Defender to integrate its real-time deepfake detection with the 1Kosmos platform. Available as of the announcement, the solution sought to address traditional presentation attack detection (PAD) and AI-generated visual impersonation. Through this, it intended to safeguard revenue and customer accounts, and reduce fraud-related operational challenges.