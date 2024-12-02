Sardine has partnered with Helix by Q2, a cloud-native core for Embedded Finance, to offer real-time transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, and BSA/AML compliance tools.

This initiative will help Helix’s sponsor banks and fintechs improve their risk management operations. Sardine will integrate with Helix’s API-driven core, delivering a fraud and compliance solution designed for onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and transaction risk management, enabling banks to catch suspicious activity across payment rails in real-time and give fintechs better transparency across their compliance stack.

Improving monitoring and fraud detection

Sardine is an agentic risk management platform that protects companies from cybercrime by spotting financial fraud in real time and improving compliance workflows. Its integrated solution unified data across risk teams, helping companies with security and product growth opportunities.

Leveraging Sardine’s infrastructure, Helix clients can monitor transactions across all payment rails, detect anomalies instantly, and automate BSA/AML operations. This aims to minimise manual overview time and compliance costs, safeguarding the user experience.

Helix believes that fraud prevention has historically slowed down developments in the financial industry. By joining forces with Sardine, the company aims to speed up the process and offer its clients a way to manage risk and compliance without sacrificing efficiency or user experience. This happens as modern core and fraud technology unify to deliver improved services.

Sardine shares the sentiments, saying that modern money movement happens in real time, and fraud detection should also keep up. The integration provides sponsor banks with a single layer to assess risk across multiple rails, including ACH, RTP, cards, and ledger transactions, before money moves. Together, the two companies plan to enable banks and fintechs to grow safely, remain compliant, and work in line with customer expectations.

Helix by Q2 is a cloud-native core and BaaS platform that offers the foundation of banking to help fintechs embed customised financial experiences directly into their solutions. The company supports fintechs, brands, and financial institutions by offering a flexible core designed for Embedded Finance, supporting 18 million accounts and USD 40 billion in transaction volume.