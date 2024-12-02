Identity verification and fraud prevention software provider iDenfy has rolled out its Criminal Background Check capability as part of its database screening toolkit.

With the newly launched feature, businesses are set to be able to automatically screen different government databases, extract information about an individual, and find out if they are linked to any criminal activities. Through this, they benefit from simplified access to official government databases from all US states, enabling them to optimise risk assessment practices, especially for US-based organisations and their clients that require a detailed review before onboarding or throughout the entire business relationship.

Identifying compliance risk

The new criminal background check capability can be especially useful for onboarding corporate clients, vendors, and partners, as it enables the screening of a company’s directors, shareholders, and personnel against global criminal and sanction databases. This allows businesses to determine if a potential client or partner has compliance risks associated with them before engaging in a high-value transaction or any relationships.

Going a step further than standard screening results, iDenfy’s Criminal Background Check functionality automatically scans and searches official government databases to find any criminal records. The solution provides details such as the type of offence, the gravity of it, the court case information, the sentencing date, and the release date. By facilitating a comprehensive and audit-ready overview, iDenfy plans to support compliance teams in making informed decisions more efficiently.

Furthermore, the Criminal Background Check tool integrates advanced AI-powered data matching to ensure that even incomplete or inconsistent criminal records are flagged, to reduce the risk of missing any important information. The data is included in a report with a complete breakdown of the individual who is being screened. The provided report includes verified personal and corporate identity data, offence classifications, case statuses, arrest records, warrants, court documents, inmate information, sex offender registries, and adverse media coverage.

With this functionality, regulated industries, such as banking and fintech, can better manage high customer volumes, detecting potential risk earlier in the onboarding process, and minimising exposure to fraud. According to iDenfy’s officials, as regulators around the world are scaling AML requirements, businesses require tools that could deliver both accuracy and scalability. The company developed the solution to support its clients in meeting compliance demands while also protecting their reputation and long-term customer relationships.