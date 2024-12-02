Salv launches Bridge platform in Lithuania

Salv has extended its financial crime intelligence-sharing network, Salv Bridge, to Lithuania, while institutions such as Paysera and NEO Finance have joined the platform.

The move follows Salv’s expansion across multiple jurisdictions, with the company now active in 14 countries. The Lithuanian deployment takes place as financial regulators and industry groups in Europe increase their focus on collaboration and data exchange as tools to address rising financial crime.

Growing focus on cooperation in fraud prevention

According to the official press release, financial fraud remains widespread in Europe, particularly in cases such as authorised push payment (APP) scams, where individuals are persuaded to transfer money to fraudulent accounts. Once transactions occur, funds are often dispersed across multiple banks, making recovery difficult when institutions operate independently. Intelligence-sharing networks such as Salv Bridge aim to address these challenges by creating real-time communication channels between compliance teams.

Representatives from Paysera said that joining the network allows their institution to coordinate more effectively with peers and identify fraudulent activity faster than before. Officials from NEO Finance noted that participation in the Bridge platform also supports their internal processes, including sanctions screening, by offering a secure means to validate information with other participants.

Lithuanian firms integrated with Salv Bridge during a soft-launch phase, during which they began sharing intelligence and reporting early results in identifying accounts linked to suspected financial crime.

Beyond fraud prevention, participants are exploring additional uses for the network, including collaborative blacklists and alerts on emerging criminal tactics. Salv states that its platform operates within pre-defined legal frameworks and has been designed to comply with data protection standards from the outset. The launch comes as Lithuania considers the creation of a nationwide domestic intelligence-sharing system, with a government tender currently underway and implementation expected in 2026.