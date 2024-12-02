Fourthline partners with crcle for ID verification

Social networking platform crcle has partnered with European identity services provider Fourthline to integrate digital ID verification into its platform.

The collaboration aims to ensure that every user on crcle’s network undergoes verification, supporting the company’s goal to build what it calls the world’s first verified social network. Founded in London in 2024, crcle targets a Gen-Z audience seeking privacy-focused, authentic digital interactions. The platform includes end-to-end encryption and other security features designed to prevent fake accounts and unauthorised access. The company is currently completing its pre-seed funding round, which will be used to strengthen verification processes and expand operations initially in the United Kingdom, followed by international markets.

Fourthline’s verification technology

Fourthline’s technology combines several layers of identity verification, such as document authentication, biometric facial recognition, and automated fraud detection. Its proprietary AI system continuously refines these processes, allowing for faster and more accurate verifications while limiting manual review.

Representatives from Fourthline said the partnership reflects a growing need for stronger identity assurance in the age of generative AI, where distinguishing real users from automated or fraudulent accounts is becoming increasingly complex. They noted that by integrating AI-driven verification, the company can help ensure that people interacting on social media platforms are verified individuals rather than impersonators.

Officials from crcle added that choosing Fourthline followed an evaluation of several verification providers. They said the decision was influenced by the firm’s security standards, scalability, and focus on user privacy, factors they view as central to building user trust in a platform designed for verified interactions.

The crcle app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Fourthline, established in Amsterdam in 2017, provides digital identity and compliance solutions to financial institutions and other regulated sectors. Its clients include several European fintechs and digital banks.