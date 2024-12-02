iDenfy has launched its new AML solution, created to screen individuals and businesses against multiple AML databases, such as global sanctions lists.

The company upgraded its RegTech software to modernise how its automated AML system detects, prevents, and monitors money laundering risks, offering an improved tool that helps with global regulatory compliance and recognises fraud with improved data sources.

New features of iDenfy’s platform

The new AML screening platform offers a fully documented and updated operational workflow, ensuring transparent and auditable compliance settings across all iDenfy products. Users benefit from tools that monitor individuals and organisations against PEPs lists, adverse media, sanctions, and other risk datasets in real-time. The platform presents new labels and risk categories, with all individuals and their portraits added to the dashboard. Organisations only need to enter the person’s name, and they will be provided with a full risk profile in seconds.

The AML screening software also offers a new configuration structure that allows iDenfy partners to manage AML match thresholds, sanction filters, and PEP risk tiers within a single platform, allowing for both automated and manual AML checks driven via API or dashboard. Additionally, AML checks can be performed instantly during the onboarding process or integrated with other iDenfy KYB and KYC systems.

Advanced logic for handling high-risk clients is also introduced in the upgrade, helping users evaluate the risk of both foreign and domestic PEPs, their family, and close associates. The software assigns PEP tier levels categorised by influence and exposure to help organisations apply due diligence measures only when necessary and reduce operational friction. Tier 1 shows heads of state and senior ministers, and Tier 3, local officials or lower-risk positions.

The new AML dashboard automatically adjusts filters based on each partner’s setup. Users can view risk lists, search results, and full AML check details for specific individuals. The new system replaces vague tags like “AML suspected” with clearer labels such as “Flags found,” “Flags not found,” “True positive,” and “False positive” for greater accuracy.

iDenfy’s AML platform gathers data from 45,000+ public sources across 210+ jurisdictions, including the UN, EU, and OFAC. It records every verification with full audit details and updates PEP data within 48 hours of global leadership changes. Through a unified dashboard, it simplifies access to sanctions and PEP lists, helping companies stay compliant amid evolving geopolitical risks.