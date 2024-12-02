Rimes, a provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions, has partnered with Databricks to make its services available natively on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Using Delta Sharing, an open-source protocol for secure data exchange, the partnership enables FIs to access and integrate Rimes’ governed data within their Databricks ecosystems. With this, Rimes customers will be able to connect to their datasets without replication, with reduced latency and faster access to AI-ready data.

Leveraging data for AI use cases

Unifying Rimes’ experience in investment data and Databricks’ open platform and AI solutions, including Agent Bricks, will improve users’ ability to modernise analytics, automate workflows, and offer new levels of data intelligence with operational efficiency. Ever since the Five Arrows investment in 2024, the collaboration between the two companies reflects the first phase in Rimes’ goal to enable simple, interoperable data flows across the financial ecosystem.

In the near future, the company aims to expand availability to additional data sets and explore improved AI and analytics use cases to offer a unified data layer that connects information to the next generation of intelligent workflows. Rimes is driven by its mission to solve complex data challenges by providing investment intelligence and data management.

The company aims to offer the highest quality managed data and data governance features, and the current alliance with Databricks helps it extend these capabilities, helping clients accelerate their time to insight and unlock more potential out of their investment data.

Databricks believes that enterprises are increasingly seeking to scale trusted AI apps and agents on their own data, and by making Rimes’ Managed Data Services available via Delta Sharing, the company allows financial institutions to access curated and timely information directly within their Databricks workplaces. This will simplify collaboration and power their analytics and AI ecosystems.