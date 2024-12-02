ID-Pal, a provider of AI-driven identity verification, automated address verification, and AML screening solutions, has announced its partnership with MBS.

Following this announcement, through this collaboration, clients employing MBS’s Excapsula process automation solutions will have the possibility to integrate ID-Pal to streamline AML, KYC/KYB compliance, enabling fully orchestrated refresh cycles, triggered in core systems and verified by ID-Pal, while being automatically written back with verified records and supporting documents.

In addition, through the use of flexible deployment options (including an off-the-shelf solution, API integration, and a dedicated Salesforce integration), enterprises will be enabled to leverage ID-Pal to accelerate the digital transformation of their identity and address verification workflows while future-proofing compliance processes as well.

Streamlining compliance for Trust or Corporate Service Providers (TCSPs)

According to the official press release, this partnership reflects the commitment of both organisations to further optimise and develop the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) sector with smarter, more effective technology. At the same time, through the process of combining their solutions and experience, both institutions will focus on giving firms a scalable, efficient way to manage compliance as regulatory demands continue to intensify.

Furthermore, the collaboration also aims to ensure that the companies can deliver considerable and immediate value to mutual customers across the Trust, Fund, and Corporate Services space. By combining their suite of services, businesses are expected to benefit from the automated transfer of verified customer KYC/AML data to their CRM, to other platforms, including Quantios, or to leverage this data as the source of truth in other business processes.

Moreover, both companies will focus on bringing efficiencies to clients by automating key business processes and saving valuable staff time from rekeying data multiple times, while also prioritising the process of meeting the needs of customers and remaining compliant with the requirements of the industry.