Gemini and FrankieOne support global onboarding framework

Gemini and FrankieOne have outlined a collaboration aimed at strengthening the cryptocurrency exchange’s onboarding and compliance systems.

The arrangement adds FrankieOne’s consolidated identity-verification and risk-screening infrastructure to Gemini’s existing processes, giving the exchange a single connection point to identity, fraud, AML and sanctions-screening tools used across more than 180 jurisdictions.

Expanding regulatory demands for global exchanges

The agreement comes as digital-asset platforms face increasingly diverse regulatory obligations. Authorities in regions such as Europe, APAC and Australia, where forthcoming AML reforms are set to reshape local oversight, continue to refine rules around identity checks, customer due diligence and fraud prevention. These differences require exchanges operating in multiple markets to adjust their workflows to local standards while maintaining consistent controls.

FrankieOne’s research suggests many institutions remain uncertain about their readiness for this shift, with only a minority of surveyed compliance leaders expressing confidence that their systems could meet regulatory and operational pressures expected in the coming year. Unified platforms that can support a range of verification and monitoring requirements have therefore become more prominent among financial and crypto firms that are looking for predictable expansion paths.

Representatives from FrankieOne noted that clearer regulatory structures worldwide are prompting exchanges to prioritise infrastructure capable of supporting repeatable, market-specific onboarding processes. They said the company’s role is to provide a single interface for identity and compliance services that can be deployed across regions without rebuilding local stacks each time.

Officials from Gemini said the partnership reinforces the exchange’s focus on maintaining consistent compliance standards, particularly in markets where it has recently supported operations. They indicated that the addition of FrankieOne’s tools supports Gemini’s established onboarding framework and helps the platform meet jurisdiction-level expectations while offering users a straightforward account-opening process.

As digital-asset adoption advances, Gemini and FrankieOne view scalable verification systems as essential to managing risk while supporting international growth. Both companies described the partnership as a means of preparing for continued regulatory evolution and the operational demands that come with international market expansion.